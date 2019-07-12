Man United set 200m euro price tag for Pogba

Madrid, July 17 (IANS) English Premier League powerhouse Manchester United have asked for a massive 200 million euro for Paul Pogba with Spanish giants Real Madrid showing interest in buying the French World Cup winner from them.

According to a report in Marca, United don’t want to sell the midfielder and have now asked a sum which is beyond Real Madrid. Pogba is now with the team in Australia where United are doing their pre-season.

Real boss Zinedine Zidane has been keen on roping in Pogba but United, according to the report, are not willing to negotiate the deal. Pogba has in the past expressed his desire to take up a fresh challenge.

