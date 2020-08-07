Man Utd dominate Young Player of the Year shortlist

London, Aug 7 (IANS) Manchester United on Friday saw three players being named in Premier League’s Young Player of the Year shortlist while Chelsea had two representations. The award, which is voted by fans, is handed to the player who was aged 23 or under at the start of the campaign.

United’s front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood were all nominated for the prestigious award after they starred in the team’s third-place finish this season.

The Red Devils technically saw one more player being named in the list as goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who is currently on loan at Sheffield United, was also nominated.

Chelsea saw two players being nominated for the award, namely Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic. Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish completed the list of shortlisted players.

Meanwhile, Premier League’s Manager of the Year nominees are Leicester City’s Brendon Rodgers, Chelsea’s Frank Lampard, Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder and Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp.

Champions Liverpool, meanwhile, led the way in Player of the Season nominees as they saw three players being shortlisted.

Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Alexander-Arnold were joined by Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, Southampton’s Danny Ings, Burnley’s Nick Pope and Leicester’s Jamie Vardy in the list.

