Manchester United’s 18-year-old Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho has confirmed he will be out of action for several weeks and will miss a “very important part of the season”.

Garnacho suffered an injury after a challenge from Kyle Walker Peters during his side’s 0-0 draw at home to Southampton last Sunday and was pictured leaving Old Trafford wearing a protective boot, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Madrid-born player posted on his social media account on Tuesday that it was “difficult to put into words how I’m feeling right now.”

“Unfortunately I will not be able to help my team and teammates in the upcoming games in what is a very important part of the season for us at Manchester United.”

Garnacho will also miss the chance to make his full debut for the Argentina national team after initially being called up by coach Lionel Scaloni for forthcoming friendly games against Panama and Curacao.

“I am disappointed to also miss the opportunity to be with my teammates of the Argentinian National Team in what would have been a great and proud moment for me and my family.”

“This is part of football and our profession; however, I am already focused in my recovery. God has taught me to never give up and I will make sure I am back stronger than ever,” he wrote.

Manchester United’s next match is a Europa League tie away to Betis on Thursday and then play Fulham in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup on Sunday ahead of the international break.

