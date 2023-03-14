Investigators are looking for a man who projected fireworks at three police stations in Peel Region on the weekend.

Police said that on Sunday, March 12 just after 10:00 pm, the suspect allegedly attended three Peel Regional Police divisions located in the area of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga, Erin Mills Parkway, and Dundas Street in Mississauga and Hurontario Street and County Court Boulevard in Brampton and projected fireworks in the direction of each of them.

The suspect Darbara Mann, a 50-year-old man of no fixed address, is wanted for three counts of mischief and one count of Flight from Police in connection with these incidents.

He is believed to be driving a 2017 black Ford Explorer with a push bar on the front and a Saskatchewan license plate 612 MVS.

Investigators are urging Darbara Mann to seek legal counsel and turn himself in to the police.

Anyone with information on this investigation, or information on the whereabouts of the suspect, is asked to call investigators in the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453–2121, extension 1233. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).