INDIA

Man wanted in armed dacoity case in Bihar arrested in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A 24-year-old man, who was wanted in an armed dacoity and firing case in Gopalganj in Bihar, was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Ghitorni in the national Capital, an official said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Krishana Yadav, a resident of village Uchakagaon, district Gopalganj.

According to police, on Friday, an information was received from Bihar Police about movement of a wanted robber Krishna Yadav in South Delhi.

“Acting on the information, a police team of Special Cell along with the Station House Officer of Phulwaria police station in Gopalganj laid a trap near Ghitorni village at MG Road at about 9.30 p.m.,” said Alok Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

“Yadav was traced and surrounded by the police team at about 10.40 p.m. and he was asked to surrender. He even whipped out a pistol and tried to fire but was overpowered and disarmed by the team,” said the DCP, adding that a single shot pistol of .315 and two bullets were recovered from the accused at the spot.

On February 2, Yadav along with his six associates, had fired and looted gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh from a jewellery shop in Gopalganj. He was currently wanted and absconding since the armed dacoity.

“Yadav is also previously involved in at least six criminal cases including dacoity, firing, attempt to murder, assault, auto theft, Arms Act, Excise Act in Bihar,” said the official, adding that further interrogation of the arrested accused and investigation of the present case is in progress.

20230325-131204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jagan calls Chandrababu Naidu ‘today’s Ravana’

    Infosys shows exit doors to freshers in B’luru

    M2P Fintech acquires digital lending platform Finflux

    ‘Pehli Mulaqat’ from Punjabi film ‘Main Te Bapu’ captures the essence...