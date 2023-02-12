INDIA

Man wanted in Delhi woman cop’s suicide case arrested in UP

A man, who was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head in connection with the suicide case of a woman Delhi Police Constable, was arrested by the Crime Branch from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, official said on Sunday.

A senior police official said that the accused was identified as Sonu Bhalotiya (27). The official said the accused was frequently changing his addresses and locations and was evading his arrest but was held on the basis of technical analysis.

The official said that the accused was declared proclaimed offender and a cash reward of Rs 20,000 was declared on his arrest.

The victim woman police constable was posted in police station Palam. On August 3, 2021, a PCR call was received at PS Palam Village regarding suicide by woman constable. A complaint was filed by deceased’s sister alleging therein that her sister had committed suicide because of harassment by Bhalotia.

Sonu came in contact with her sister in 2020. Thereafter, Sonu got closer to the deceased , mentioning that he was a resident of her neighbouring village and also made her believe that he is unmarried.

“Sonu also took access to the email ID and password of the deceased and extracted all the contact details, photos and videos from her Google account. In 2021, the deceased told all facts to her sister and she also came to know that the accused was already married. She blocked the mobile number of the accused but he kept on contacting her through different numbers,” said the official.

In the meantime, the engagement of the deceased was fixed with another man. On this, the accused threatened her that if she didn’t talk to him he would tell everything to her fiance. After this the deceased went into depression and committed suicide.

Search of the accused was made but he was absconding and evading his arrest.

“The police got a tip off that the accused was hiding in Meerut. Thereafter, on the basis of technical surveillance, a raid was conducted in the area and accused Sonu was apprehended from,” the official said.

