Man wanted in misappropriation of ATM cash held in UP after 5 yrs

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on Sunday said that they have arrested an accused, who had been on the run for five years, in connection with a case related to misappropriation of Rs 2.22 crore meant for ATMs.

A senior police officer said that the accused was identified as Mohammad Abdul Qadir, a resident of Lucknow.

“Accused was wanted in a case of misappropriation of Rs 2.22 crore of Brinks India Private Limited, having a contract with national and private banks to replenish the currency available in ATMs,” said the senior police official.

What is the case?

In 2018, a case of Criminal Breach of Trust was registered at Economic Offences Wing (EOW), on the complaint of Sandeep Jangra, the authorised signatory of Brinks India Private Limited regarding misappropriation of an amount of Rs 2,22,54,300.

Qadir was working as the custodian of cash for replenishing the amount in ATMs of Private and Nationalised Banks on behalf of Brinks India Private Limited.

On February 23, 2018, the accused disappeared without informing the company. It was later learnt that an amount of Rs 2,22,54,300 was misappropriated. A raid was conducted at his rented address, but he was found absconding. Raids were conducted at his all possible hideouts but he managed to give the cops a slip all the time. Later he was declared as Proclaimed Offender in 2019.

The Crime team learnt that he was spotted in Lucknow and a team was sent over there to nab him.

“It was found that the accused was living in a rented house at Adil Nagar, Gannekapurwa. A raid was conducted and he was held,” said the official.

“Qadir was assigned to fill the cash amounts in 42 ATMs, but he did not fill the complete amounts in ATMs and misappropriated the alleged cash amounts,” the official said.

