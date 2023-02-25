A 35-year-old man, wanted in three human trafficking cases and carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, was arrested from Ghaziabad by crime branch of Delhi Police, an officer said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sanjay alias Prakash alias Mintu Mirdaha, a resident of Vijay Nagar, Ghaziabad, and a native of Purnia, Bihar, along with the gang members used to roam around the railway stations in Delhi and entice innocent girls on pretext of marriage and then sold them in different states for Rs 4-5 lakh for each girl.

According to police, in 2017, Sanjay along with others was arrested for kidnapping a 14-year-old girl.

“The girl was recovered. Two more minor girls were recovered from one of the accused’s houses. These girls were trafficked for sexual exploitation by the gang members including Sanjay,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

On May 21, 2022, Sanjay was released on bail by court but he jumped the bail and absconded. He was declared a proclaimed offender.

On August 6, 2022 one 14-year-old girl went to school but did not return home. During inquiry, it came in notice that two more girls of the same class were also missing.

“All the three girls were enticed by Sanjay and he took all of them to Ghaziabad. He further sold two of them but somehow the third one succeeded in escaping from there. The girls returned to her home and revealed all the facts to the local police,” said Yadav.

However, recently during investigation, police received specific inputs regarding Sanjay and he was nabbed from Vijay Nagar.

On interrogation, Sanjay disclosed that he is a member of a gang indulged in trafficking of girls.

“The modus operandi of the gang is to roam around the railway stations in Delhi and induce the innocent girls on pretext of marriage and then sell them in different states for marriage in lieu of Rs 4-5 lakh for each girl,” said the Special CP.

Sanjay further revealed that he had earlier been arrested in four more cases of human trafficking.

In 2017, Sanjay for the first time enticed a girl and sold her in Dadri, Bhiwani. Thereafter, he along with the other gang members sold many girls.

