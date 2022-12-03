INDIA

Man wanted in UP’s attempt to murder case nabbed in Delhi

A 34-year-old criminal, who was on the run in an attempt to murder case in Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch from Raghubir Nagar area, said the officials on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Kamil Khan, was presently residing at Vishnu Garden in Delhi.

Khan was wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at Ganjdundwara in UP’s Kashganj district on November 7, 2022.

According to Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (crime), specific inputs were received regarding a wanted criminal, who is likely to visit the area of Raghubir Nagar following which a trap was laid and Khan was apprehended.

On November 7, Khan along with his associates Rahish, Amjad and Mushir ambushed and fired upon a man in Ganjdundwara.

“Investigation of the case has revealed that there is a family rivalry between the families of Khan and the victim over land in village Dhava. On November 2, a quarrel also took place between the victim and Aazam, the brother of the accused. Aazam had sustained injuries and ever since accused Khan had been looking out for an opportunity to avenge,” said the Special CP.

