Man who ate woman flesh and was believed to be suffering from hydrophobia dies

Man, who killed a woman and ate her flesh in Pali’s Saradna village, died on Monday morning. He was initially declared as a patient of hydrophobia.

For three days, many doctors from Pali and Jodhpur treated the patient. A team of doctors in Pali treated the man-eater on an inpatient basis for hydrophobia.

However, the team of doctors at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital (MGH) Hospital in Jodhpur denied the matter of hydraphobia. A few doctors said that there was a possibility of encephalitis or psychiatric illness. Several tests were done for three days, but the disease could not be detected.

On Sunday evening, the doctors said that his health is improving and after 12 hours he died on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, officials are searching for his relatives but are yet to find any clue. They claimed that the man had come from Mumbai. The slip found in his pocket had an address of Mumbai. However, locals said that he probably had come from Nepal to become a Bollywood hero.

