A man who had attempted self-immolation near the residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last week, died in a hospital here on Monday during treatment.

Confirming the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Hazratganj area Arvind Kumar Verma said: “Anand Mishra, a resident of Unnao, poured some flammable liquid over himself before lighting it up in Gautam Palli area. He was held and taken to hospital where he was admitted with burn injuries.”

As per hospital sources, Mishra has sustained burn injuries on his arms, back and neck.

According to police, Mishra, who has a case lodged against him in Unnao last week for threatening to murder BJP MLA Bambalal Diwakar, had alleged that he is being harassed by police over the matter.

