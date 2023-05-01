INDIA

Man who attempted self-immolation, dies in Lucknow hospital

NewsWire
0
0

A man who had attempted self-immolation near the residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last week, died in a hospital here on Monday during treatment.

Confirming the incident, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Hazratganj area Arvind Kumar Verma said: “Anand Mishra, a resident of Unnao, poured some flammable liquid over himself before lighting it up in Gautam Palli area. He was held and taken to hospital where he was admitted with burn injuries.”

As per hospital sources, Mishra has sustained burn injuries on his arms, back and neck.

According to police, Mishra, who has a case lodged against him in Unnao last week for threatening to murder BJP MLA Bambalal Diwakar, had alleged that he is being harassed by police over the matter.

20230501-132406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yogi to lead Holi processions in Gorakhpur

    Muslim leaders say Varanasi court infringing on SC, Lok Sabha

    IOA, Sports ministry take note of boxer Lovlina Borgohain’s angry tweet

    Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed in Rajya Sabha too