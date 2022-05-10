INDIA

Man, who hogged limelight for helping people during Covid, booked for rape

NewsWire
0
0

A Bhopal-based resident, who became famous for helping Covid patients during second wave, was booked on the charges of raping a woman.

A 27-year-old woman had on Monday evening filed a rape complaint against her landlord Javed Khan (34), police said.

Police station in-charge Manishraj Bhadoria told mediapersons on Tuesday that the woman in her complaint stated that she used to consider Javed as her brother but on March 3, when her husband had gone for the work and her daughter was playing outside, Javed came into her room and raped her.

Javed used to rape her whenever he got a chance, she said in her complaint.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case under section 376 (2-N) and 506 of IPC and launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

Javed became famous for converting his bread-winning vehicle, auto rickshaw into a free ambulance service in the city in April, 2021.

It was claimed that he had saved at least 15 lives by timely rushing them free of cost to different hospitals of Bhopal – which was among the top two Covid hotspots of the city.

Javed, the father of three kids (two daughters and a son), had sold his wife’s gold necklace for Rs 5,000 to fund his mission of rendering the free auto-rickshaw ambulance to Covid and other patients.

20220510-173317

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mid-day meals resume after two yrs, 3.22 lakh R’sthan students get...

    Andhra Pradesh celebrates Formation Day

    Priya Ahuja Rajda looks at depiction of women and how it’s...

    Bengal govt tables Rs 3.21 lakh crore Budget for 2022-23