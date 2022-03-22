SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Man who killed Hindu girl in Pak wanted to marry her after conversion

The man accused of murdering the 18-year-old Hindu girl in Pakistan’s Sindh province wanted to marry her after she converting her to Islam, a media report said.

The Daily Pakistan reports said that the accused, identified as Wahid Bux Lashari, wanted to marry Pooja Kumari after converting her to Islam, Daily Pakistan reported.

On the day of the incident, Lashari broke into Kumari’s house in Ghotki city of Sukkur district in an attempt to abduct her.

However, he got enraged after she showed resistance and opened fire on her, leaving the girl dead on the spot, the report said.

Police said that the prime suspect has been arrested and he has confessed to his crime.

Meanwhile, relatives of Pooja Kumari have staged protest and demanded a stern action against the accused, the Daily Pakistan reported.

Social media users have also joined the protest, with the hashtag “#JusticeForPoojaKumari” trending on Twitter.

A user wrote” “Until and unless government does not take stern action against the killers of Pooja Kumari another Pooja will be murdered brutally tomorrow. Murderers must be punished accordingly.”

