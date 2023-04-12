The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested the man, who allegedly facilitated exit of most wanted gangster Deepak Boxer from the country by providing him a fake passport, a police official said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Mehfooz Khan alias Bhura Dalal, 47, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad.

Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, H.G.S. Dhaliwal said that on Tuesday specific inputs were received that Bhura would come at Sector 15, Rohini to meet his associate to deliver fake passports and other forged documents.

“Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid and Bhura was apprehended. On being searched, he was found in possession of six passports, two photocopies of passports, and two Aadhaar cards,” said the Special CP.

On interrogation, Bhura revealed that he had gone underground after reading the news about the arrest of Deepak Boxer, whose forged IDs and fake passport were got prepared by him.

“During further investigation and based on the disclosure of Bhura, seven passports, five Aadhaar Cards, seven PAN Cards and six Voter Cards were also recovered from Moradabad at his instance,” Dhaliwal said.

“The accused further disclosed that he used to book slots for passp ort procedure for his clients through Passport Sewa Kendra, Bareilly, UP and seven other Passport Sewa Kendra Camps located in other parts of the state,” he added.

“Deepak Boxer’s passport was prepared by him on the name of Ravi Antil. On December 14, Boxer had even met him outside Passport Sewa Camp, Rampur UP, where the procedure of passport preparation was completed. On December 19, the accused managed to receive the fake passport in the name of Ravi Antil from the postman of local area and gave it to the associate of Deepak Boxer in Bareilly and further took Rs 8,000 from him.

“Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire racket and to identify other persons, who have procured fake passports through the accused Bhura,” the Special CP said.

He also revealed that Bhura had even enrolled in an LLB course at one point to gain insight into the legal complexities and loopholes of his illegal business. However, he discontinued his studies after two years.

In April’s first week, the Delhi Police, with the assistance of the FBI, had apprehended Deepak Boxer in Mexico.

As per police, notorious gangster Deepak Pahal alias Boxer, a resident of Haryana’s Sonipat, was wanted in 10 criminal cases including murder, attempted murder, and under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), among others.

Apart from this, Boxer was also handling the Jitender Gogi gang after his death. Gogi was killed by his rivals in an encounter that occurred in the Rohini court. He was also in touch with the members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

20230412-214002