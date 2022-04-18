INDIA

Man who supplied empty bottles during Jahangirpuri violence held

NewsWire
0
2

Delhi Police has arrested a 36-year-old man, a scrap dealer, for his involvement in the recent communal violence in the national capital, officials said on Monday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Sheikh Hameed, a resident of Jahangirpuri.

Police said during questioning, Hameed disclosed that he had supplied bottles that were used for pelting during the clashes.

The police have, so far, arrested 22 people including Hameed, and also apprehended 2 juveniles.

The arrested people are — Sheikh Hameed (36), Salim alias Chikna (36), Zahid (20), Anshar (35), Shahjad (33), Mukhtyaar Ali (28), Mohd. Ali (18), Amir (19), Aksar (26), Noor Alam (28), Md. Aslam (21), Zakir (22), Akram (22), Imtyaz (29), Mohd. Ali (27), Ahir (37), Sheikh Saurabh (42), Suraj (21), Neeraj (19), Suken (45), Suresh (43) and Sujeet Sarkar (38) — all residents of Jahangirpuri.

Notably, the case has been formally transferred to the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.

“The Crime Branch has formed around 14 teams who will probe the incident from all angles. They have already initiated the investigation from yesterday and we will regularly share the updates during the investigation,” Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had said earlier in the day.

20220418-202804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AAP, Delhi BJP indulge in letter war over Chhath Puja

    Gunfight breaks out at Awantipore in J&K

    Youth Cong chief files PIL in SC on Hijab issue

    Sitharaman to move Appropriation Bill, 2022 in RS today