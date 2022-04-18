Delhi Police has arrested a 36-year-old man, a scrap dealer, for his involvement in the recent communal violence in the national capital, officials said on Monday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Sheikh Hameed, a resident of Jahangirpuri.

Police said during questioning, Hameed disclosed that he had supplied bottles that were used for pelting during the clashes.

The police have, so far, arrested 22 people including Hameed, and also apprehended 2 juveniles.

The arrested people are — Sheikh Hameed (36), Salim alias Chikna (36), Zahid (20), Anshar (35), Shahjad (33), Mukhtyaar Ali (28), Mohd. Ali (18), Amir (19), Aksar (26), Noor Alam (28), Md. Aslam (21), Zakir (22), Akram (22), Imtyaz (29), Mohd. Ali (27), Ahir (37), Sheikh Saurabh (42), Suraj (21), Neeraj (19), Suken (45), Suresh (43) and Sujeet Sarkar (38) — all residents of Jahangirpuri.

Notably, the case has been formally transferred to the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.

“The Crime Branch has formed around 14 teams who will probe the incident from all angles. They have already initiated the investigation from yesterday and we will regularly share the updates during the investigation,” Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had said earlier in the day.

