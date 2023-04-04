INDIALIFESTYLE

A man, who had threatened to bomb a BJP leader in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, turned out to be his friend, and claimed that it was a prank to make him an “April Fool”, police said on Tuesday.

BJP leader Devanshu Kishore, a resident of Kazi Mohammadpur in Muzaffarpur, had received two Whatsapp calls on April 1, with the caller threatening him with dire consequences. “You are claiming to be a Hinduwadi leader, I will kill you and blow up your entire house,” the caller had said.

Following the threat calls, Kishore lodged an FIR against unknown persons in Kazi Mohammadpur police station.

During the investigation, local police managed to trace the accused through a phone number. When he was picked up, he turned out to be a friend of Kishore.

The accused apologised for the threatening calls he had made to Kishore, saying that he was just doing a prank on April 1 to make Kishore an “April fool” but he had lodged a complaint in the police station.

Following his confession, Kishore withdrew the complaint against him.

