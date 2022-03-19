INDIA

Man, wife, 2 kids killed after father sets them affire in Kerala

By NewsWire
A 79-year-old man set ablaze his house killing his son, daughter-in-law, and two granddaughters in Kerala’s Idukki district in the wee hours of Saturday, locals said.

According to local people’s representative of Chinikuzhy village Mathew John, accused Hameed shared a strained relationship with his son Faizal.

“Hameed who also lives in the same house, first cut off the water supply to the house and the neighbours house and then threw petrol into the room where his son Faizal, his wife and their two young daughters were sleeping close to 1 a.m. and set them afire. Once the fire broke out, Faizal panicked and called his neighbours, who came running, but found the door locked from outside,” said John.

All the four died as they were unable to escape.

After the incident Hameed tried to escape but was overpowered by the people and handed over to police.

