INDIA

Man with five wives abducts 6th girl in UP’s Shamli

NewsWire
0
0

A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, having five wives, has now abducted a sixth girl.

When the girl’s family lodged an FIR, the accused said, “Will take your other daughter with me.” Both these girls are Hindu.

The accused not only abducted this 19-year-old woman but also converted her to Islam and got married to her as per Islamic rituals.

After the incident came to light the Hindu activists, including Swami Yashvir Singh with local Bajrang Dal activists, protested outside the police station, and demanded strict action against the accused.

The woman is still with the accused, the local activists presented a memorandum demanding the recovery of the girl before June 22 or else they will stage a protest in the village.

After learning that the victim’s family has lodged a complaint, the accused called them and threatened saying, “If his name from the FIR is not removed in time, he will take away their other daughter as well.”

The activists during the protests said the accused has five wives and that out of five of his wives, only one is a Muslim and that the other four are Hindus. This shows that the man intentionally targets Hindu women for conversion and then leaves them to target another one.

The accused Rashid has several cases registered in his name at the Chaprauli police station.

Meanwhile, the police spokesman said that the FIR had been lodged and the matter was under investigation.

20230620-042603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Now I-T Department mulls action against Channi’s nephew

    22 people detained over paper leak incident: Assam DGP

    Vehicle runs two women over in Jalandhar, one dead

    SC collegium recommends five HC judges for elevation to apex court