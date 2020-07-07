Man with LeT links held from J&K’s Sopore

Srinagar, July 7 (IANS) Security forces have arrested a person with alleged links to proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba from Sopore in north Kashmir on Tuesday.

A Jammu and Kashmir Police statement said police along with 52RR and 177Bn CRPF team set up a checkpoint at Sangrama crossing after a credible input and arrested the accused Sajad Ahmad Khan of Dachi village in Uri block of Baramulla district.

The statement said that incriminating material and arms and ammunitions were seized from his possession.

An FIR has been registered and police investigation initiated.

