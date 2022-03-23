INDIA

Man with Saudi Riyal worth Rs 36 lakh held at IGI

A man was held at Indira Gandhi International Airport by CISF for allegedly smuggling 1,78,000 Saudi Riyals worth Rs 36 lakh concealed under the false bottom of his bags.

A CISF official said that he was identified as Saif Ali Khan. He came to the IGI to board a flight for Sharjah by Air Arabia.

“On the basis of behavioural detection, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of the IGI airport noticed the suspicious activities of Khan who was standing in a row in check-in area of Terminal-3, IGI. On suspicion, he was diverted at random checking point near departure gate no 5 for thorough checking of his luggage,” said a CISF official.

The official said that during x-ray screening through X-BIS machine of his bags, they noticed suspicious images inside his baggage. Thereafter, Khan was allowed to complete the check-in process but was kept under close watch through physical and electronic measures.

“The matter was informed to Senior Officers of CISF and Customs Officials. As the passenger cleared his check-in and immigration formalities, he was intercepted and enquired by CISF. On thorough checking of his two baggages, 1,78,000 Saudi Riyals worth approximately Rs 36 lakh were found concealed under the false bottom of his bags,” said the CISF official.

On inquiry, Khan could not produce any valid document to carry such amount of foreign currency.

Later, Khan along-with the recovered high volume of foreign currency was handed over to Customs Officials for further action.

A case in this respect has been lodged.

