INDIA

Man, woman found dead in Delhi hotel; blood-stained knife, sulphas tablets recovered

A man and a woman were found dead in a hotel room in Outer North Delhi’s Bawana area, an senior police official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday and police suspect that the man first killed the woman and then died by consuming sulphas tablets.

According to the official, on January 10, a hotel owner in Bawana called up police regarding two bodies found in one of the rooms.

“On getting the information, a police team reached the spot and found two bodies. The man and woman, both aged 21, had checked into the hotel around 10 a.m together. While the girl had an injury mark on her neck, foam (now dried) marks were present on the man’s mouth,” said the official.

“A foul smell was emanating from the man’s body and there was also some black liquid in the bathroom which seemed to be vomit. A blood-stained knife and sulfas powder were recovered from the spot,” said the official.

The teams from Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) have inspected the scene.

“Prime facie it appears that the man killed the woman and consumed sulphas tablets leading to his own death. The CCTV has been checked and no one is seen entering the room after the entry of a girl and boy inside the room,” the official added.

Further investigation is underway.

20230111-152603

