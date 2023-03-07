A man and a woman were injured after an unidentified person opened fire in Delhi’s GB Road on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

According to the police, at about 2 p.m., a PCR call regarding firing at house number 52 on GB Road was received following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

“Two persons (one male and one female) received bullet injuries in the incident. Both were shifted to the LNJP Hospital where they are undergoing treatment,” said a senior police officer.

The woman has sustained a bullet injury on the back of her neck, while the man, identified as Imran, received injury on his shoulder.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Sanjay Sain, said that an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at the Kamla Market police station.

During initial investigation, it was revealed that two men posing as customers went inside one of the houses on GB Road and following an argument, they opened fire at the man and the woman, both residents of the house.

The men fled from the spot after the incident.

“Police teams are scanning CCTV footages from the area to identify the accused and ascertain the scene of crime. The motive behind the incident is being probed,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

20230307-211805