INDIA

Man, woman hurt in shooting at Delhi’s GB Road (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

A man and a woman were injured after an unidentified person opened fire in Delhi’s GB Road on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

According to the police, at about 2 p.m., a PCR call regarding firing at house number 52 on GB Road was received following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

“Two persons (one male and one female) received bullet injuries in the incident. Both were shifted to the LNJP Hospital where they are undergoing treatment,” said a senior police officer.

The woman has sustained a bullet injury on the back of her neck, while the man, identified as Imran, received injury on his shoulder.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Sanjay Sain, said that an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at the Kamla Market police station.

During initial investigation, it was revealed that two men posing as customers went inside one of the houses on GB Road and following an argument, they opened fire at the man and the woman, both residents of the house.

The men fled from the spot after the incident.

“Police teams are scanning CCTV footages from the area to identify the accused and ascertain the scene of crime. The motive behind the incident is being probed,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

20230307-211805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Climate Justice: As flag-bearer for global south, India to push for...

    1st T20I: Shivam Mavi claims four-fer on debut as India beat...

    JuH announces Rs 5L for K’taka girl in burqa

    Kamal Nath invites Uma Bharti to join ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’