A man and a woman were injured after an unidentified person opened fire in Central Delhi’s Garstin Bastion Road on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

According to the police, at about 2 p.m, a police control room call regarding firing at Kotha number-52 on GB Road was received following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“Two persons (one male and one female) have received bullet injuries. Both were shifted to LNJP Hospital and are under treatment,” said a senior police official.

“Police teams are working on the case. Action will be initiated on merit,” said the official.

More details are awaited.

20230307-172803