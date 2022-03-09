INDIA

Man, woman stabbed over personal enmity in Delhi, 2 held

Two people including a woman were allegedly assaulted by as many persons in the national capital over personal enmity, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Veer Singh alias Biru (25) and Vicky alias Prem Singh alias Lala, were arrested in the said case.

Furnishing details, DCP Sameer Sharma said a complaint was lodged by one person on February 11, alleging that two people assaulted him and his sister-in-law with a sharp blade due to which they both sustained injuries and were admitted to SGM Hospital while both the accused went absconding after the incident.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 307, 354, 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Mangolpuri police station and initiated an investigation.

A police team was constituted to keep close watch over the activities of close relatives of said accused.

“Finally, the team succeeded in identifying the current hideout of the accused in Trilokpuri, Delhi with the help of secret information and on March 7, both the accused were nabbed,” the DCP said.

During interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that due to previous enmity between the complainant and the accused persons they attacked and thrashed them.

The accused persons were also found previously involved in criminal cases.



