Popular TV actor Manav Gohil will be playing an antagonist named ‘Vaibhav’ in the upcoming show ‘Kaamnaa’.

The show features Chandni Sharma and Abhishek Rawat in the lead roles. Manav is for the first time playing a negative character and he is quite excited about bringing a different shade of him as an actor on screen.

Manav Gohil said: “‘Vaibhav’ is an interesting yet complicated character. He is charming and ambitious but at the same time will go to any extent to manipulate people to get what he wants. This character is a complete opposite of the kind of characters I have done before.”

He added further on the reason for taking up this project, saying: “As a performer, getting a chance to play a complex personality is an extremely challenging and exciting opportunity for me, this is one reason what drew me to the role as it allows me to experiment with a new space.”

‘Kaamnaa’ is a story of middle class couple and how they try to adjust in relationship with altogether different values and thought process.

“The story of ‘Kaamnaa’ will have the audience hooked right from the start since it’s so relatable, especially for the present generation. I am glad that the creators had the faith in me that I could pull something like this. Hope the audience supports and loves me in this new avatar,” concluded Manav.

