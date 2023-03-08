ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Manav Gohil insists on Holi colours being eco-friendly & least water being used

‘Shaadi Mubarak’ actor Manav Gohil walked down memory lane and and shared how his way of celebrating the festival has changed with time: he is now more cautious about nature.

He shared: “Holi is one of my favourite festivals. I enjoy celebrating it and have the fondest memories associated with the festival from my childhood. I remember when I was a kid, we used to play Holi with dark colours but as we grew up, we switched to eco-friendly colours.”

Manav, who is known for his roles in ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’, and also participated in a dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye 2’ and was seen in ‘C.I.D’ and ‘Tenali Rama’, added further that now he keep in mind to be cautious about the usage of water and avoid any wastage.

“I also feel that there is a lot of water wastage on the day of Holi and it is a growing concern in today’s time. Hence, I always tell people around me to not play Holi with water. I will bring in the festival of colours with my daughter and wife and relive the childhood days once again. Here is wishing everyone a safe Holi,” added the ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ actor.

