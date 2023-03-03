ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIALIFESTYLE

Manav Gohil takes metro to work to avoid traffic, save time

It is most important for popular TV actor Manav Gohil to reach his workplace, so he decided to commute by metro rather than driving his own car to save time.

He shared his experience travelling in the metro and said: “The ones who live in Mumbai, will understand how early we have to leave from home to reach a place even if it’s a few kilometres away, just because of the peak hour traffic jam. To beat the same, I recently took the new metro line (Andheri to Dahisar), and I intend to take it often.”

The 48-year-old actor, who was part of ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’,’C.I.D.’, ‘Tenali Rama’, ‘Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo’, is currently seen in the TV show ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ which focuses on the life of Aparajita (played by Shweta Tiwari), who is a mother of three daughters. Manav plays her ex-husband Akshay.

He asserted that Mumbai needs proper transportation services although it has improved a lot now.

“Usually, I travel by my car, but I realised that it was better to take metro to reach the set on time, especially on the days I am running late. Moreover, it is a smooth and economical way to reach any destination faster. I always felt that Mumbai needs a good public transport system and I am happy that such progress has happened. Being a Mumbaikar, I am sure everyone is very happy with this development,” he added.

