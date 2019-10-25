Manav threat for challengers at West Zone TT meet

Thane, Oct 28 (IANS) The table tennis caravan has transversely moved from the East to the West for the UTT National Ranking (West Zone) Table Tennis Championships, beginning at the Sulochana Devi Singhania School Sports Academy Hall on Tuesday.

Manav Thakkar, who won the men singles title in the East Zone along with Krittwika Sinha Roy, the women singles winner, will be the prime attraction besides Mumbai lad Sanil Shetty.

Manav, who is most likely to be seeded No. 1, looks in prime form for the successive crown.

Among the women singles players, all expect Manika Batra – she has skipped fourth successive tournament – will be playing here and that gives a real boost to the organisers.

A tournament like this offers greater opportunities to those who have made themselves available here, enhancing their chance because of the absence of top paddlers.

Unlike the East Zone championships, the competition department will begin with the men and women singles which, in turn, has given an extended festival holiday for the Sub-Junior and Cadet category of players. After the men and women, matches will be held in the Youth, Junior, Sub-Junior and Cadet sections, in that order.

–IANS

