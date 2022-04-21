Manchester City remain Premier League leaders after three second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva gave them a 3-0 win at home to Brighton.

Pep Guardiola’s side went into the game under pressure after Liverpool’s 4-0 thrashing of Manchester United on Tuesday. After a first 45 minutes in which they controlled the ball but failed to get it into the net, they made short work of their rivals after the break.

Arsenal’s 4-2 win away to Chelsea puts them level on points with Tottenham in the battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League, Xinhua reports. Mikel Arteta’s side recovered from a run of three consecutive defeats with two goals from Eddie Nketiah, a goal from Emile Smith-Rowe and a late penalty from Bukayo Saka.

Chelsea pulled one back after Nketiah’s opener thanks to Timo Werner, while Cesar Azpilicueta levelled Smith-Rowe’s second for the Gunners, but Chelsea had no response as Arsenal sealed the win in the second half.

Miguel Almiron’s 32nd-minute goal gave Newcastle United a 1-0 win at home to Crystal Palace in a mid-table clash, while Richarlison’s injury-time equaliser saved a vital point for Everton in a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City.

Leicester were the better team and had chances to seal the win after Harvey Barnes’ fifth-minute opening goal, but Richarlison’s late strike leaves Everton four points clear of third from bottom Burnley, who entertain Southampton later on Thursday.

