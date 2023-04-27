SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Manchester City beat Arsenal to take big step towards Premier League title

Manchester City took a massive step toward the Premier League title with a convincing 4-1 win at home against league leaders Arsenal.

The game had been touted as a title decider for weeks and lived up to expectations as Pep Guardiola’s team demonstrated they are the in-form side, closing to within two points of their rivals, with two games in hand, reports Xinhua.

Kevin De Bruyne put Manchester City on track in the seventh minute, with a superb finish following a brilliant assist from Erling Haaland.

John Stones headed the second goal on the brink of halftime after a VAR review for a possible offside, and De Bruyne’s second of the match, after more exceptional work from Haaland in the 54th minute, secured the win.

Rob Holding scored a consolation goal for Arsenal in the 86th minute, but Haaland netted in front of an ecstatic Etihad Stadium deep into injury time, making City clear title favorites.

Goals from Cody Gakpo and Joel Matip overturned Lucas Paqueta’s 12th-minute opener for West Ham United, giving Liverpool a 2-1 win at the London Stadium to continue their late push for a place in Europe.

The victory lifts Liverpool into sixth place, above Tottenham, who play at home against Manchester United on Thursday.

Chelsea’s misery continues as they lost a southwest London derby 2-0 at home to Brentford, who took the points with an own goal from Cesar Azpilicueta and a deflected shot from Bryan Mbeumo with 12 minutes remaining.

The defeat leaves Frank Lampard with five losses in five games since his return to the club, while this is Chelsea’s worst run since 1993.

Nottingham Forest ended an 11-game winless streak with a 3-1 victory over Brighton.

Although Facundo Buonanotte put Brighton ahead, Pascal Gross’ own goal leveled the score in first-half injury time. A Danilo strike and Morgan Gibbs-White’s penalty gave Forest a vital win.

