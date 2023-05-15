Manchester City moved within just one win of the Premier League title after a dramatic Sunday’s action, which saw them win 3-0 away over Everton, while Arsenal lost 3-0 at home to Brighton.

The results leave Man City with 85 points with three games left to play, while Arsenal have 81 and have played a game more, reports Xinhua.

With a Champions League semifinal return leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday, City coach Pep Guardiola rested players such as Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, and Bernardo Silva. His side struggled against a rival desperately needing points to avoid relegation.

Everton looked to be on top for the opening 20 minutes, but City eased themselves into the match and left them stunned with two goals in two minutes. Ilkay Gundogan netted a spectacular opener with his back to the goal in the 37th minute, and Erling Haaland powered in a header in the 39th.

Gundogan assured the win six minutes into the second half with a free kick into the top corner that left Everton keeper Jordan Pickford helpless.

The result piled the pressure on Arsenal, who were at home to a rival that was looking to bounce back from a shock 5-1 defeat to Everton last week.

Brighton took control of the game in the first half but only took the lead in the 51st minute due to Julio Ensico’s close-range header. Deniz Undav lifted the ball over Aaron Ramsdale with four minutes to play, and Pervis Estupinan sealed a stunning win in the sixth minute of injury time.

At the other end of the table, Southampton were the first team to have their relegation from the Premier League confirmed when they lost 2-0 at home to Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

Second-half goals from Carlos Vinicius and Aleksandar Mitrovic, who celebrated his return from suspension with a goal, condemned Southampton, who have lost seven of their last eight games.

Leeds United remain in the bottom three, but a 2-2 draw at home against Newcastle United will give them hope.

Luke Ayling put Leeds ahead from a tight angle, and it should have been 2-0, only for Nick Pope to save Patrick Bamford’s penalty.

Callum Wilson made no mistake at the other end two minutes later, and he netted a second penalty in the 69th minute. Rasmus Kristensen saved a point following a 79th-minute as Leeds ended with 10 men after Junior Firpo’s late red card.

That result means that a draw at home against Leeds next weekend will probably be enough to keep West Ham in the top flight (if Leicester City lose to Liverpool on Monday) despite their 2-0 defeat to Brentford.

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa scored in the first half as Brentford dominated against a rival clearly focused on their Conference League semifinal against AZ Alkmaar.

Nottingham Forest took a valuable point away against Chelsea with two goals from Taiwo Awoniyi, who scored either side of Raheem Sterling’s brace for the lackluster home side.

Bournemouth will be safe if Leicester City fail to win their last three games of the season, even though they lost 2-0 away against Crystal Palace, who took the points thanks to goals from Eberechi Eze.

Manchester United had a relatively easy 2-0 win over Wolverhampton, who had little to play for. Anthony Martial’s 32nd-minute goal and a late strike from fit-again Alejandro Garnacho moved United four points clear of Liverpool, who visit Leicester on Monday.

Aston Villa beat Tottenham 2-1 with goals to claim their sixth consecutive home win under coach Unai Emery.

