Riyad Mahrez on Friday signed a new two-year contract extension with Premier League champions Manchester City, which will keep him at the club until June 2025.

Mahrez’s old deal was due to expire in 2023 but the Algeria winger has now committed his future to the club he joined from Leicester City in the summer of 2018.

The 31-year-old has become one of the integral figures in Pep Guardiola’s squad, helping City win three Premier League titles, three League Cups and an FA Cup along with reaching a maiden Champions League final in his four seasons.

To date, he has made 189 appearances for the Club, scoring 63 goals and contributing 45 assists.

“I’m very happy to sign the new deal. I have enjoyed every single minute of my time here. It’s a pleasure to be part of such an incredible Club. To have helped us achieve the success we have enjoyed in the past four seasons has been unforgettable and made us all hungry to look to achieve even more,” Mahrez said.

“I would also like to thank Pep, Txiki and the coaching staff, both for the way they have helped me to develop as a player and for pushing me to continue to improve. Now I just want to try and play my part in helping us be successful next season and beyond,” he added.

Since being crowned champions of England in May, City boss Pep Guardiola has signed Norway striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and Leeds United’s England midfielder Kalvin Phillips as well as German keeper Stefan Ortega.

“Riyad has played a major part in our success in the four years since he joined us, and we are all delighted he has agreed on this new deal. He has brought so much to the Club with his skill, talent, commitment, and desire to win evident from the moment he first arrived. I also know that Pep and the coaching staff relish working with Riyad,” said Director of Football Txiki Begiristain.

“He is one of the most exciting wingers operating in the game and we are all very excited to know he will be part of our ongoing drive to try and achieve more success,” he added.

