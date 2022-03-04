Manchester derby the big game, but many watching Chelsea this weekend (preview)

Another fascinating round of matches takes place in the Premier League with the Manchester derby the standout fixture, but also key matches between Liverpool and West Ham and a game where all eyes will be on Chelsea.

Sunday’s Manchester derby sees league leaders Manchester City at home to United, with City negotiating a tricky moment of form that has reduced their lead at the top-of the table to six points with one more match played than second place Liverpool.

United make the short trip across town with their form also worryingly irregular and with questions over their reliability at the back and also in attack, where Cristiano Ronaldo has been below his best.

It’s a game that is hard to predict, but if City can beat their neighbours, it will be a huge boost to their title hopes.

Chelsea make a trip to Burnley, whose survival hopes received a setback with a 2-0 defeat at home to Leicester in midweek. However, that is nothing to the uncertainty that currently surrounds Chelsea, who lost last week’s Carabao Cup final on penalties to Liverpool and were then rocked by the news that Russian owner Roman Abramovich is looking to sell the club after almost 20 years in charge, reports Xinhua.

That news has shocked everyone and the Chelsea coach and players will need to show personality on what is likely to be a physically testing afternoon at Turf Moor.

Liverpool entertain West Ham on Saturday and will have the chance to pile the pressure on Manchester City ahead of the derby. A win for West Ham meanwhile would put them back into the top-four and pressure United and David Moyes’ side will no doubt bear in mind their thrilling 3-2 win at home to Liverpool earlier in the season.

Liverpool have improved in defense since then and their attack is currently in excellent form ahead of a big week.

The weekend kicks off with Jesse Marsch’s debut as Leeds United coach with an absolutely vital visit to play Leicester City. Marsch has to add a bit of steel to a side that leaked far too many goals in Marcelo Bielsa’s last games in charge as relegation looks like a very real threat.

Newcastle United have won four and drawn two of their last six matches under Eddie Howe and will be optimistic of taking another three points to aid their survival charge when they entertain Brighton, who have lost three consecutive matches and failed to score in 277 minutes.

There will be high drama at Carrow Road with bottom of the table Norwich City at home to Brentford, who have taken just four points from the last 36 and are now very much in the relegation dogfight. It won’t be a match for the faint-hearted.

Saturday also sees Aston Villa at home to an in-form Southampton, with Villa striker Danny Ings facing his former club, while Wolverhampton can keep their hopes of qualifying for Europe alive in what promises to be an entertaining game at home to Crystal Palace.

Sunday sees another vital game as Watford take on Arsenal, who can strengthen their top-four case with an away win, while on Monday night Everton face a vital visit to play Tottenham, with the chance that Frank Lampard’s side could be in the bottom-three when the game kicks off.

