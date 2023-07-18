INDIA

Manchester United agrees with Inter Milan for keeper Andre Onana

Manchester United has reached an agreement with Inter Milan to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Onana will fly to the UK on Tuesday to complete his medical and sign his contract, before joining up with the rest of the United squad for their pre-season tour of North America.

The 27-year-old Cameroon international has agreed a five-year contract, with the option of a sixth year and replaced David de Gea, who left the club at the end of June following the end of his contract, a Xinhua report said.

The Spaniard rejected a new contract after making 545 appearances in 12 years at the club.

Onana spent seven seasons in the Netherlands with Ajax, where he worked alongside current United coach Erik Ten Hag, before joining Inter Milan last season, forming part of the team that lost narrowly to Manchester City in last season’s Champions League final.

He becomes Manchester United’s second signing of the summer after the arrival of Mason Mount from Chelsea earlier in the month.

