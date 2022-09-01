Manchester United on Thursday completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax. The 22-year-old has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year.

Antony has 31 goals and 27 assists in 134 club appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo, and two goals and two assists in nine senior appearances for his native Brazil. He has won two Eredivisie titles and a gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The footballer described the move as an “incredible moment” in his career, adding that he was relishing the opportunity to link up again with Ten Hag as well as his new team-mates.

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world. I’m thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and teammates, because I could not have gotten here without them,” said Antony.

“Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.

“My time at Ajax was fantastic and I will always be grateful for the trust they put in me, but now I am ready for the next challenge, and I can’t wait to join my new team-mates and play my part in bringing success to Manchester United,” he added.

The attacker becomes United’s fifth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of his former Ajax team-mate and defender Lisandro Martinez, midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid, full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and playmaker Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

“Antony is one of the most exciting young talents in European football and has exactly the right profile for the attacking, dynamic team Erik is building,” said John Murtough, Manchester United Football Director.

“We have been especially impressed by his desire to join Manchester United, and to be part of a long-term project to get the club back to the levels of performance we all expect,” he added.

