Manchester United on Friday completed the signing of Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old has been capped 115 times for Denmark, scoring 38 goals for his country. He has played 237 games in the Premier League, registering 52 goals and 71 assists.

“Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling,” Eriksen told his new club’s website.

The midfielder is United’s second signing under new manager Erik ten Hag after the Netherlands full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord. Earlier in July, Eriksen had agreed in principle to sign for United after his short-term contract at Brentford ended in June.

Eriksen, who returned to football after having an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) fitted following his cardiac arrest at last summer’s Euros, could have returned to Brentford.

The footballer joined the Bees in January after being released by Inter Milan because players who have an ICD fitted are not allowed to play in Serie A. His former club Tottenham were interested in re-signing him this summer. However, Eriksen, who signed for Spurs in 2013, opted for United after talks with Ten Hag.

“I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future,” he said.

“I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey,” he added.

Eriksen will not fly to Australia for the final two games of United’s pre-season tour but will link up with his new teammates before their trip to Oslo on July 30, where they will face Atletico Madrid.

“Christian has been one of the best-attacking midfielders in Europe throughout his career. It is no surprise that he had so many options this summer, so we are really happy that he was convinced that this is the right club for him,” said John Murtough, Manchester United Football Director.

“In addition to his outstanding technique, Christian will add valuable experience and leadership skills to the squad, and we are looking forward to seeing the benefits of these qualities on the pitch this coming season and beyond,” he added.

