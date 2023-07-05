Manchester United completed the signing of England international midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea on a five-year deal that runs until 2028, with the option of a further year, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Mount’s transfer marks the conclusion of his impressive 18-year tenure with Chelsea, during which he achieved notable triumphs such as winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

The 24-year-old midfielder has made 279 club appearances, scoring 58 goals and contributing 53 assists. The Champions League winner was Chelsea’s Player of the Year for both the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons.

He has 36 caps for England and played a key role in his country’s run to the European Championship final in 2021.

“It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career. Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies,” Mount was quoted as saying by the club.

“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here.

I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United,” he added.

The club also confirmed the new signing Mount will don the iconic shirt number 7 following his transfer from Chelsea.

“Worn by United legends such as George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo, our no.7 shirt is one of the most significant in our club’s history,” it said in a statement.

