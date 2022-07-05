Manchester United have signed full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord on a four-year contract until June 2026, with the option of a further year, the English football club confirmed on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Netherlands international, who made 136 appearances for Feyenoord, is the first new arrival of Erik ten Hag’s tenure as United manager following his move from Ajax.

“It’s an incredible feeling to have joined. This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new teammates and a tremendous manager leading us,” said Malacia in a Manchester United statement.

“I know from playing against his teams in the Eredivisie, the qualities that he has and what he demands of his players. While I know that I am still young and will continue to develop, I can promise the United fans that I will leave everything on the pitch every time I pull on the red shirt,” he added.

The left-sided defender had been in talks with Lyon but United accelerated their interest in Malacia in an attempt to beat off competition from the French club.

“Tyrell is an exciting, dynamic young footballer with excellent experience for his age, including five seasons in the Eredivisie, a European final and full international honours for the Netherlands,” said John Murtough, Manchester United football director.

“We look forward to seeing him continue to develop under the guidance of Erik ten Hag and his coaching team in the years ahead. Everyone at Manchester United welcomes Tyrell to the club,” he added.

