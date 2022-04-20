Liverpool’s midfielder Fabinho believes his side’s 4-0 win over Manchester United can provide the team added confidence in their hunt for the quadruple.

Liverpool are still in with a chance of the Quadruple having beaten Man City to reach the FA Cup final, with the Carabao Cup long secured and the Premier League and Champions League still in play.

Liverpool followed up their 5-0 victory at Old Trafford earlier in the season with another memorable display against their fierce rivals on Tuesday night.

Luis Diaz’s fifth-minute goal set them on their way and he was joined on the scoresheet by Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, whose brace took his season total to 30.

Fabinho felt there were multiple positives to take from the team’s work against United. “Now, we play just important games. Of course the three points is always important, but we want to play good football, we want to play our best football, to be on the highest level of intensity, play with quality on the ball because we have a lot of quality in this team,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.

“It was, if not perfect, almost a perfect game. It was a big game for our fans as well, so it was important to put in a performance like this against a team like Man United. It’s really good for us and for confidence as well,” Fabinho said.

“It was a really good performance from everyone. Since the start of the game we have put the intensity we wanted to,” he said.

“We created a lot of chances. With the ball we were patient, with a lot of quality. We recovered a lot of balls in the offensive part of the field – this is really important. Then I think 4-0 is [justified] for the game we played.”

