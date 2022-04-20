ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mandakini to make her comeback with music video

NewsWire
0
0

Former actress Mandakini, who shot to fame with this Raj Kapoor classic, ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, is returning to the screen albeit with a music video, ‘Maa O Maa’, which will also mark the debut of her son Rabbil Thakur.

The actress will start shooting by the end of April.

The music video will see playback singer Rishabh Giri going behind the mic. The lyrics to the song have been penned by Sajan Agarwal with music composed by Babli Haque & Meera.

Talking about the music video, Mandakini said: “I’m very happy to associate with director Sajan Agarwal ji. I have known him for a long time but finally we’re working together. ‘Maa O Maa’ is a very beautiful song and I instantly fell in love with it. The best part of this song is that my son is playing the lead. At the end of this month, we will start with the shooting of this song.”

The music video will be directed by Sajan Agarwal.

Talking about working with Mandakini, the director said, “I’m very happy Mandakini ji is making her Bollywood comeback through my video ‘Ma O Maa.’ Working with her is like a dream come true. She is a legendary actress and I’m sure this will be a great association with her and Ribbal Thakur.”

The music video will be produced by Kailash Raigar Guru under the banner of Filmy Clap Production house and will hit the airwaves soon.

20220420-123403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sona Mohapatra says all her savings went into ‘Shut Up Sona’...

    Parineeti feels a new phase of her career began after ‘The...

    How Malvika Raj mastered combat action for debut film ‘Squad’

    Ekta Kapoor’s ‘His Story’ poster a rip-off, says ‘LOEV’ maker Sudhanshu...