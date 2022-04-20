Former actress Mandakini, who shot to fame with this Raj Kapoor classic, ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, is returning to the screen albeit with a music video, ‘Maa O Maa’, which will also mark the debut of her son Rabbil Thakur.

The actress will start shooting by the end of April.

The music video will see playback singer Rishabh Giri going behind the mic. The lyrics to the song have been penned by Sajan Agarwal with music composed by Babli Haque & Meera.

Talking about the music video, Mandakini said: “I’m very happy to associate with director Sajan Agarwal ji. I have known him for a long time but finally we’re working together. ‘Maa O Maa’ is a very beautiful song and I instantly fell in love with it. The best part of this song is that my son is playing the lead. At the end of this month, we will start with the shooting of this song.”

The music video will be directed by Sajan Agarwal.

Talking about working with Mandakini, the director said, “I’m very happy Mandakini ji is making her Bollywood comeback through my video ‘Ma O Maa.’ Working with her is like a dream come true. She is a legendary actress and I’m sure this will be a great association with her and Ribbal Thakur.”

The music video will be produced by Kailash Raigar Guru under the banner of Filmy Clap Production house and will hit the airwaves soon.

