Indian Super League (ISL) club Mumbai City FC said that defender Mandar Rao Dessai will leave the Club after his contract ends on May 31.

The 31-year-old left-back will bid farewell to the Islanders after three successful seasons.

Mandar arrived at Mumbai City FC in October 2020, making the move from FC Goa. The Goa-born defender was an instrumental part of the Islanders’ side that created history by winning an unprecedented ‘double’ of the ISL League Winners’ Shield and the ISL Trophy in the 2020-21 campaign.

The following year, Dessai was named by the squad as one of the Club vice-captains and represented the Mumbai City FC in their historic run at the 2022 AFC Champions League.

The Club won two games and drew one as the Islanders went on to finish second in Group B.

Dessai won his second League Winners’ Shield with the Islanders in the 2022-23 season as Mumbai City FC went on a rampaging 18-game unbeaten run to lift the league title in record-breaking fashion.

After 52 appearances across three memorable seasons, Dessai leaves as one of Mumbai City FC’s most decorated players.

