Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday addressed a tuberculosis awareness program at the parliament house. He spoke about the ways to reach TB patients in a comprehensive manner and to make India TB-free by 2025 in line with PM Modi’s goal.

“Addressed an event to spread awareness about tuberculosis at Parliament House & spoke about ways to reach TB patients in a comprehensive manner. In line with PM @NarendraModi Ji’s goal, Govt & people will work together to make India TB-free by 2025”, the Minister said in a tweet.

The session ‘TB Mukt Bharat’ was held by Lok Sabha Secretariat. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati P. Pawar attended the event on TB Awareness.

“Modi ji has said that let the world’s agenda be 2030 but our agenda is 2025 to make India TB free. India has to become TB-free by 2025 and together we will achieve the goal,” said Mandaviya addressing the event at Parliament House.

He added, “Cleanliness can also help us in strengthening health. There are 26 lakh TB patients in the country. Sixty per cent of people aged 18 to 45 used to become TB patients, while 58 per cent are from rural areas. Can’t we reach them?”

“When the public joins hands with the government, the goal is achieved. We have made progress in this direction in the health sector. This time the budget for health was increased. No one thought that toilet project can be helpful in making the country healthy,” added Mandaviya.

TB eradication awareness program was organized in Parliament on the initiative of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He said that India is a world leader in TB treatment, awareness, and prevention. “The goal of eradicating TB by 2025 can be achieved through collective efforts. Keeping public healthy is the primary responsibility of parliamentarians. Malnutrition is one of the main causes of TB which we have to eradicate, said Birla.

–IANS

