Mandaviya flags off 33 Indian Red Cross Society ambulances

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday flagged off 33 ambulances from Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi.

Of the 33, a total of 13 are Advanced Life Support ambulances, while 20 are basic life support ones.

They form a part of the first lot of medical vehicles which are being sent to improve the health and disaster response capacity of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) branches. Under funds allocated for Covid-19 response in India, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) earmarked some funds for ALS ambulances, BLS ambulances, Mobile Health Units and Mobile Blood Collection vans.

In a statement, the ministry said that IRCS has played an important role in the fight against Covid and has contributed immensely in reducing impact of the pandemic. They have held several camps for ensuring blood availability throughout the country. The multidimensional response with a broad range of activities is testimonial of IRCS’s capacity as an organisation, said the ministry.

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar and Union Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba were also present during the event.

