Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday inaugurated the two-day long Arogya Manthan 2022 programme to mark the completion of 4 years of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and one year of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

Highlighting the PMJAY beneficiaries as the most important stakeholder in the largest global public health insurance scheme, Mandaviya stated that over 19 crore Ayushman Cards have been made in the country spanning its coverage in 33 States/UTs, and more than 24 crore ABHA numbers have also been generated. This reflects an important milestone in the digitization of health records in the country, he said.

Mandaviya further said that the current rate of making 4.5 lakh cards per day will be increased to making 10 lakh Ayushman Cards every day.

“The government’s focus is to make health services reach the person at the end of the delivery chain, enabled by technology,” he said adding that PM-JAY has been successful in bridging the gap between rich and poor in terms of accessibility of healthcare services in the country.

Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State for Health Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr. Vinod Paul, Uttarakhand State Health Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat and CEO National Health Authority Dr. R.S. Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that with the interplay of Information Technology and Health, the vision of Prime Minister of making healthcare accessible in the country can be achieved.

He added that every village in the country will be connected through high speed optical fibres in the next few years which will ensure connectivity and continuous health access to all.

MoS Health Bharati Pravin Pawar stated that the country is not only pioneering the adoption of technology in health services but also ensuring that it is implemented at the grass root level. She added that the government is working holistically to ensure the best of healthcare services to its citizens.

Mandaviya also launched several new initiatives including Health Claims Exchange (HCX), National e-Rupi Portal and Roadmap for Digitization.

The digital versions of Annual Report for NHA, Coffee Table Book and Best Practices Booklet were also unveiled. He also inaugurated the “Digital Health Expo” that saw enthusiastic participation from digital health innovators.

The day one of Arogya Manthan saw informative sessions with representatives from international organisations and ministries like Hong Kong Hospital Authority, Commonwealth Centre for Digital Health, World Bank, Centre for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, Global Health Payment LLC, USA, Health Ministry Mexico, Ministry of Health, Thailand and Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee, Australia along with various thought leaders of healthcare and technology in India.

