Mandaviya interacts with AB-PMJAY beneficiaries on 4th anniversary of scheme

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday interacted virtually with some beneficiaries from different parts of the country as Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) has completed its four years of implementation.

“Cashless, paperless and portable healthcare and treatment facility provided by Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY scheme for poor and underserved families has substantially reduced their out-of-pocket expenditure and in turn financial bankruptcy due to severe and prolonged illness, and expensive treatment,” the Health Minister said while talking with the beneficiaries.

Elaborating on the features of the scheme, Mandaviya said: “Ayushman Bharat has strengthened the government’s mission to ensure Health for All.”

He further urged states who are still to on-board the scheme to join in this national mission of providing affordable healthcare aimed towards citizen welfare.

“With co-branding of the Ayushman Cards, we shall soon provide all eligible beneficiaries with the card,” he said.

So far, more than 19 crore AB-PMJAY cards have been created and more than 3.8 crore beneficiaries have availed free treatment under the scheme.

Highlighting the features of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), he noted that ABHA Health ID will prove to be a game changer in the health sector.

Few beneficiaries narrated the ease of creating the health ID and benefits of storing their health records on one platform.

The heath accounts are highly helpful in identifying, authenticating and easily accessing one’s health records without any hassle or charge, they informed.

The Health Minister appreciated the beneficiaries who have made their online accounts and stated that the youth are ambassadors of government’s schemes and can help senior citizens in accessing benefits of such digital interventions.

20220923-213002

