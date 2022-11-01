INDIA

Mandaviya reviews campaign on disposal of pending matters

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday reviewed the work progress and best practices under the Special Campaign 2.0 for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) and Swachhata Drive organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Health Research.

The SCDPM and Swachhata Drive launched on October 1 was implemented from October 2 to October 31.

The objectives of the campaign were to minimise pendency, institutionalise swachhata, strengthen internal monitoring mechanism, train officers in records management, digitise physical records for improved records management and to bring all departments on one single digital platform.

During the campaign period, a total of 21,600 files were reviewed, 8,416 public grievances and their appeals were redressed, over 1,100 cleanliness campaign were conducted and approximately 21,000 sq. ft. space has been freed and Rs 4,06,315 revenue has been generated.

Mandaviya said on the occasion that tremendous enthusiasm was being witnessed in the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (HQ), its attached, sub-ordinate offices and autonomous bodies for institutionalising Swachhata and minimising pendency.

This year, the Special Campaign 2.0 was also implemented in remote outstation offices, attached and subordinate offices and autonomous bodies, besides citizen-centric swachhata initiatives.

The third party evaluations will take place between November 14-30 which will be followed by presentations of best practices on Good Governance Day on December 24-25.

The monthly progress of the campaign is being reviewed by Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

