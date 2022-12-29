BUSINESS/ECONOMYHEALTHINDIA

Mandaviya reviews status of essential medicines, drugs with pharma firms

Amid sudden global spike in Covid cases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday reviewed the status, adequacy, and production capacities of Covid management drugs with representatives of pharma companies.

The virtual meeting was held to effectively handle any situation arises in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases in some countries.

Through a presentation, the Union Minister was briefed regarding the evolving global scenario. “India’s pharmaceutical industry is robust, resilient and responsive. It is due to their strength that we could not only meet our down demand during the pandemic, but also be in a position to supply medicines to 150 countries,” he said.

Mandaviya stressed that it has been achieved without any fall in quality and no hike in the price of the medicines. The pharma companies were asked to keep a close watch on the global supply chain scenario. They were also asked to closely monitor production and availability of APIs as well as formulations of essential medicines for Covid management.

The Health Minister asked the pharma companies to ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs, including Covid drugs, in the supply chain up to the retail level. The pharma companies hailed the timely review meeting and assured their continued support, including in managing the supply chain of Covid drugs.

20221229-184206

