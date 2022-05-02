INDIA

Mandaviya to chair 3-day ‘Swasthya Chintan Shivir’ in Gujarat

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair the 14th Conference of Central Council of Health & Family Welfare (CCHFW), an apex advisory body of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), as ‘Swasthya Chintan Shivir’ at Kevadia in Gujarat from May 5 to 7.

The three-day conference will review the implementation of policies and programmes relating to medical and public health sectors and to recommend ways and means for better implementation of these policies and programmes for benefit of the common people.

The conference will have panel discussions with eminent speakers and experts from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NITI Aayog, industry fora, start-ups, academia, etc., along with interactive sessions with the stakeholders.

The sessions at the event will focus on themes such as affordable, accessible and equitable health for all, preparing India for future health emergencies, Heal in India and Heal by India, preparing a roadmap for Healthy India, sharing of best practices in health sector, cooperation and coordination with states for ‘Healthy States, Healthy Nation’ concept.

