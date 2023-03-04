Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday released a book titled “India’s Vaccine Growth Story – From Cowpox to Vaccine Maitri” at the World Book Fair here at Pragati Maidan.

The book authored by Sajjan Singh Yadav, Additional Secretary, Union Finance Ministry, elaborates on India’s achievement in developing, producing and distributing Covid-19 vaccines.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya said that India administered 2.2 billion doses as a part of the world’s largest Covid vaccination drive without any shortages across the nation, which resulted in saving 3.4 million lives.

The minister also highlighted that when other countries were struggling with vaccine hesitancy, India set an exemplary pro-vaccination Covid management model.

“It gives me immense pleasure to see research, manufacturing and vaccine drive has been portrayed in comprehensive fashion that recounts not just the pandemic crisis but also delves into vaccine history, that can be traced 2500 years back,” Mandaviya added.

He urged writers to come to fore, stating that “research-based documentation is a medium that can bring to light India’s heritage, illustrating to the world possibilities and solutions, as India’s Covid-19 trajectory has done, leaning on our traditional roots and heritage”.

“Our heritage reflects our knowledge and science that have stood the test of time, and proven exemplary in times of crisis,” he added.

In the book, the author has also delved upon future challenges that may emerge for vaccinology and new vistas for the growth of Indian vaccine industry in a candid manner.

20230304-211602