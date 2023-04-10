HEALTHINDIA

Mandaviya visits RML Hospital, reviews mock drill for ensuring Covid readiness

Amid the rising trend of Covid cases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital here on Monday to review the mock drill being undertaken for ensuring operational readiness of the hospital for Covid-19 management.

At a review meeting, chaired by the Union Minister a few days back with the state Health Ministers on Covid-19 status and preparedness of prevention and management in the country, it had been decided that mock drills be conducted across the country to ensure preparedness for any future outbreaks, if any. Hence, the government as well as private hospitals are undertaking mock drills from Monday and state Health Ministers are reviewing the drills in their respective states/UTs.

While visiting the RML Hospital, Mandaviya had an informal interactive session with Heads of Departments and staff. He spent some time with the doctors, nurses, heads of security, and sanitation services listening to their suggestions on quality clinical practices, measures for infection control, hospital management, sanitation processes and patient-centric provisions.

Huge response was seen nationwide, where ministers and senior officials reviewed the preparations and capacities of hospitals and facilities.

The Union Health Minister has already advised States to be on alert and keep all preparedness for Covid-19 management. He has cautioned against any complacency and urged everyone to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

Mandaviya has also urged states to identify emerging hotspots by monitoring trends of ILI/SARI cases and send sufficient samples for testing of Covid-19 and influenza, and ramping up whole genome sequencing of positive samples.

Dr Ajay Shukla, Director and Medical Superintendent, RML Hospital, and heads of various departments including sanitation were present on the occasion.

